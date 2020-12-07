Timo Werner has had a mixed start to life in the Premier League.

The German striker arrived at Chelsea from RB Leipzig in the summer with a glowing reputation.

Werner scored goals for fun in the Bundesliga, finding the back of the net 78 times in his 127 appearances in the German top-flight with Leipzig.

He really was deadly in his homeland, but he hasn't been able to mirror that level of goal scoring efficiency with Chelsea thus far.

Werner has managed to score eight times in his 17 appearances for the Blues, however, his finishing has been woeful at times.

In Chelsea's 3-1 win against Leeds United, the German produced one of the worst misses in Premier League history.

Werner's miss vs Leeds

The 24-year-old inexplicably prevented Olivier Giroud's goal-bound header from going in and then proceeded to fire the ball against the crossbar from a yard out.

To be honest, failing to score from such a position is as impressive as it is hilarious.

Due to the often savage nature of social media, Werner's latest miss has led to the creation of a rather brutal video exposing his poor finishing this season and unsurprisingly, the footage has gone viral.

Chelsea fans, look away now...

Compilation of Werner's clangers

Were you not an avid football fan, you wouldn't believe that was Germany's main striker and one of the very best in the business, would you?

Luckily for Werner, his misses haven't had much of an impact over games and he's also contributed with assists this season - five of them in all competitions to be exact.

He's been far from a flop since arriving at Stamford Bridge, but you do expect a £47.5m striker to be converting the chances handed to him in the above video.

When he starts doing so, Frank Lampard's Chelsea are going to be a very difficult team to stop.

