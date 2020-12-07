There hasn’t been a year that’s gone by since 2009 where Manchester United fans haven’t pined for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return.

The Portuguese superstar is still loved by the Old Trafford faithful thanks to his unforgettable six-year spell with the Red Devils between 2003-2009.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games for United, winning three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the process. Oh, and he also won the first of his five Ballon d’Or awards in 2008.

The Portuguese superstar, who turns 35 in February, is still one of the world’s most effective footballers.

In nine appearances for Juventus this season, the legendary forward has scored 10 goals and registered one assist.

However, there have been reports in recent weeks that Juve are planning to offload Ronaldo at the end of the season in the hope of recouping most of the £100 million they paid Real Madrid in 2018.

The Italian outfit no longer feel they can justify Ronaldo’s £28 million-per-season salary, according to Sport, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Several top clubs would, of course, be interested in signing Ronaldo next summer if the numbers make sense.

United may very well be one of them - and the Premier League club could receive a much-needed helping hand from their sponsors Chevrolet in order to finance a potential transfer.

According to Auto Esporte - per The Sun - Chevrolet, United’s shirt sponsors since 2014, believe it would be in their best interests to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

From a commercial perspective, it’s claimed the American automobile company have taken note of the positive impact that Ronaldo has had on Jeep’s sales over the past two years.

Jeep are the shirt sponsor of Ronaldo’s current employers Juventus.

The reports adds that Chevrolet also noticed how Juve’s shares rose by 30 per cent on the Milan stock exchange a week after Ronaldo’s arrival in July 2018.

If Chevrolet are serious, they’ll need to dig deep into their pockets.

Not only would Man Utd be required to pay a hefty transfer fee, but they’d also need to make Ronaldo their highest-paid player.

The Portugal international - whose current market value is £54 million, according to Transfermarkt - currently earns over £500,000 a week and is unlikely to accept a pay cut with what is expected to be the last big move of his illustrious career.

