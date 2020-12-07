A compilation video showcasing Anthony Joshua's knockout prowess truly shows why the powerful heavyweight holds three of the four major heavyweight belts in boxing.

The video, from the aptly-named YouTube channel Hard Punch TV, is 13 minutes long and features the most devastating blows from the British boxer.

One of the most intimidating elements to come from the video is the sheer power that AJ generates with his lethal right hand, which the fighter used to land the crucial blow in 16 of his 21 fights, just over 76%.

One of the more brutal of his knockouts shown in the video is against Brazilian Raphael Zumbano Love, which sees Joshua land a typical right hook to drop Love to the mat instantly.

Similarly, Joshua catches fellow Brit Dillian Whyte with a savage uppercut to send his opponent tumbling to the floor, AJ winning via TKO.

Also of note is Joshua's victory over Gary Cornish, at the time AJ's hardest fight to date. However, Joshua dropped Cornish in the first round to retain his WBC heavyweight belt and win the Commonwealth heavyweight belt.

It wasn't until his 21st fight that Joshua saw victory by a route other than knockout when he outboxed Joseph Parker and won via unanimous decision.

However, Joshua got a taste of his own medicine when he shockingly lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. via a TKO, although exacted his revenge when he once more won by unanimous decision six months later.

Joshua returns to the ring this Saturday for a mouthwatering clash against Kubrat Pulev, in which Joshua will defend his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

A victory for Joshua will likely set up the much-desired fight between himself and fellow heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, the winner of which will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

