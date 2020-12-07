Keith Lee has already established himself as one of RAW's top stars following his call-up from NXT in August.

'Limitless' has wasted no time in making his mark, beating Randy Orton at Payback before feuding with Braun Strowman.

He then went on to be a part of RAW's Survivor Series team and was the man that eliminated Jey Uso to give the Red Brand victory.

It seems the sky really is the limit for Lee - and someone that clearly believes that is Vince McMahon.

On Sunday night, 'WWE 24: Keith Lee' premiered and during the episode, he has a backstage interaction with the boss shortly after making his RAW debut.

While in Gorilla, McMahon is seen in conversation with his Superstar, saying: "We're gonna go places, but you gotta... you gotta make me believe in you.

"We've got a whole global audience here now, it's a little bit different. Gotta make some changes and be you.

"Look what I got here. I've got one hell of an athlete. Hell of a performer. Promo's good."

Wow... It's not too often we get to see this side of McMahon. In that clip, he's offering some very important advice to Lee before the pair shake hands showing clear respect between the men.

The young star then reacts to their conversation, saying: "Vince has me ready to deadlift 645 right now.

"It's genuine, you can feel it, his passion for this business. It comes in his eyes, it comes in his voice.

"It felt like a coach firing you up. Vince McMahon expects me to dismantle this industry... I'm gonna f****** do it."

We are very much here for Lee 'dismantling the industry'. It's great to see that McMahon is clearly very high on the former NXT star too. So just how far can he go in WWE? Only time will tell.

News Now - Sport News