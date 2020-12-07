Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is currently the most valuable footballer on the planet.

The 21-year-old forward is valued at £162m on Transfermarkt, which is over £40m more than Raheem Sterling in second place.

As well as having the most valuable player in the world, PSG also completed the most expensive transfer the game has ever seen when they signed Neymar from Barcelona for £198m in the summer of 2017.

So due to the ridiculous numbers laid out above, it'll come as no shock to anyone to learn that throughout the course of footballing history, both Mbappe and Neymar have been the most valuable player ever at a specific age - the pair achieving the feat multiple times.

The former can lay claim to having the highest valuation of any footballer ever (£180m) when he was just 20 years of age, which is pretty darn ridiculous.

After scouring through Transfermarkt's archives, we've provided the most valuable player in history at every age from 15 to 40 for you to check out below.

Let's take a look...

The most valuable player at every age between 15-40

15-years-old | Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid)

Value: £3.60m on December 6th, 2014

16-years-old | Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Value: £22.50m on September 9th, 2019

17-years-old | Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Value: £72.00m on October 7th, 2020

18-years-old | Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Value: £81.00m on October 11th, 2017

19-years-old | Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Value: £162.00m on October 23rd, 2018

20-years-old | Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Value: £180.00m on June 2nd, 2019

21-years-old | Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Value: £162.00m on October 15th, 2020

22-years-old | Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Value: £99.00m on October 13th, 2020

23-years-old | Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

Value: £90.00m on June 12th, 2019

24-years-old | Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Value: £135.00m on May 27th, 2018

25-years-old | Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Value: £162.00m on January 23rd, 2018

26-years-old | Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) & Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Values: £135.00m each, Coutinho on November 30th, 2018, De Bruyne on May 27th, 2018

27-years-old | Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Eden Hazard (Chelsea) & Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Values: £135.00m each, Griezmann on December 20th, 2018, Hazard on October 16th, 2018, Mane on December 9th, 2019

28-years-old | Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Value: £115.20m on October 15th, 2020

29-years-old | Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Value: £108.00m on January 22nd, 2015

30-years-old | Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Value: £162.00m on December 31st, 2017

31-years-old | Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Value: £144.00m on December 20th, 2018

32-years-old | Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Value: £108.00m on December 31st, 2017

33-years-old | Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) & Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Values: £90.00m each, Ronaldo on May 29th, 2018, Messi on October 7th, 2020

34-years-old | Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Value: £81.00m on June 6th, 2019

35-years-old | Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Value: £54.00m on August 24th, 2020

36-years-old | Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan)

Value: £6.75m on January 26th, 2010

37-years-old | Jens Lehmann (Arsenal)

Value: £5.13m on April 24th, 2007

38-years-old | Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan)

Value: £4.05m on January 10th, 2012

39-years-old | Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)

Value: £4.05m on January 24th, 2010

40-years-old | Alberto Fontana (Palermo)

Value: £900,000 on June 16th, 2007

So there you have it. Ronaldo currently leads the valuation race in five different ages, the most of any player.

However, given Mbappe's ridiculously high valuation at the time of writing, the Frenchman will all but certainly add to his current tally of four in the coming years to eclipse the Juventus star.

