Paul Pogba's Manchester United future has been hanging in the balance for some time now.

The French midfielder has been on the cusp of leaving Old Trafford for around a year and it seems his time at the club is finally coming to an end.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that his client has no future at United and that his stint in the north of England is effectively over.

Raiola told Tuttosport: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United."

Wow. It seems an odd time for Raiola to drop such a bombshell, given Pogba's performance in the 3-1 win over West Ham on the weekend.

The former Juventus midfielder looked back to his best, scoring United's equaliser with a brilliant long-range effort.

However, Pogba has struggled to perform on a consistent basis for the Red Devils this season and has spent much of his time either on the bench or absent from the squad through injury.

After Raiola's bombshell today - his full interview is set to drop tomorrow - football fans will now be trying to predict where Pogba will end up next.

The French World Cup winner has stated on numerous occasions that his dream is to play for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane's leadership.

"Every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and would dream about that," Pogba said back in October, per The Guardian. "It’s a dream of mine, so why not one day?"

There's also the possibility that Pogba may re-join Juventus, the club where he forged his reputation as one of the world's best midfielders.

Who knows, he could even shock the world and move to one of United's Premier League rivals...

