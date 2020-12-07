Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's rivalry has dominated European football ever since their first meeting in 2008 - but how many times have the Real Madrid and Barcelona legends played each other?

They look set to meet in the Champions League on Tuesday night when Barcelona host Juventus at the Nou Camp and it will mark the 36th occasion in which Ronaldo and Messi have faced-off on the pitch throughout their careers - all stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.

From the 35 previous instances, there has been predictably little to split the two greatest players of their generation, who are currently separated by just one Ballon d'Or. Messi has won six, while Ronaldo boasts five.

Indeed, throughout his spells with Manchester United and Real Madrid and his time with Portugal, Ronaldo has directly beaten Messi on 10 occasions, while his Barcelona counterpart has tasted victory 16 times. The remaining nine encounters have all been draws.

Interestingly, when excluding the Super Cup (which is essentially a glorified friendly), Messi and Ronaldo have only met each other twice in competition finals. Messi inspired Barcelona to a 2-0 win over Ronaldo's United in 2009, but the Portuguese's Real Madrid beat the Argentine in the 2010/11 Copa del Rey.

In terms of goals, it could hardly be more even. While Ronaldo has netted 19, Messi has bagged 22. However, the Juve star can take solace in the fact his goals have been spread a little more evenly - Ronaldo has failed to score in 18 of the 35 games, whereas Messi's not found the net on 19 occasions.

Messi has surged ahead of his iconic rival when it comes to assists, however. Ronaldo has set team-mates up just twice, but Messi has done so on a whopping twelve occasions. Therefore, Messi's goal contributions stand at 34 in 35, compared to Ronaldo's 21.

Overall then, Messi leads the way for goals, assists and victories, while he also boasts the unique feat of having scored the only hat-trick between the two, which came in an incredible 4-3 Clasico victory for Barcelona back in 2014.

No longer playing in the same league and now both well into their 30s, we may not be blessed with too many more occasions in which Ronaldo and Messi face each other - as things stand, the Champions League and international football are the only stages that allow them to cross paths.

So while Juventus and Barcelona have already sealed their qualification for the Champions League's knockout rounds, both will want to make the most of Tuesday's encounter. It could well be their last dance together.

