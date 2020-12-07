Tottenham Hotspur climbed to the summit of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday afternoon.

It was a quintessential example of Jose Mourinho's pragmatic philosophy in motion, one that allowed Spurs to claim their fourth successive victory and clean sheet on the bounce.

The north London side's ascent into top spot has been underpinned by their defensive solidity.

Since the last-gasp capitulation against West Ham, Spurs have kept five clean sheets from six Premier League games - including notable shut outs against Man City and Chelsea.

Love it or hate it, there can be no doubt that Mourinho's vintage style is effective when executed to the finest granular detail.

But the success of this brand of football is naturally a talking point for discussion amongst fans and pundits alike, and Graeme Souness delivered his verdict on what he's seen in recent weeks while speaking to Sky Sports.

The regular TV pundit sympathised with Mourinho's strategy but admitted that he struggles to enjoy the football being played by his "first love".

"Spurs supporters will take anything. In 29 years they've won two League Cups. This is a big football club, Spurs. The last time they won the league was 61.

"As an ex-professional footballer I understand what he's doing. Given what the Premier League has produced since its inception. I've enjoyed a lot the football. You look at the football Liverpool have played for the past three years, you look at Man City before that.

"I can't, and I'm saying this as a neutral and Spurs being my first love, enjoy it because I know there's other teams out there playing a different brand of football.

"But I can admire their pragmatism, I can admire their professionalism.

"In terms of sitting back and watching it as a spectator, no, I find it hard."

You can check out the clip in full below:

While Spurs fans may have some qualms over Mourinho's perceived anti-football approach, those concerns will fade into insignificance if the Portuguese can lead the club to their first title in 60 years.

