England will play in Group I of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate's men had been placed in Pot One, in line with current FIFA rankings. That meant they were certain to avoid the likes of holders France, old rivals Germany, or the Croatia side that knocked them out at the semi-final stage two years ago.

The European draw for next year's qualifiers took place on Monday evening with no representatives from the member nations present.

Each team will play the other sides in their group at home and away.

Here is England's full group;

Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

The most tantalising fixture is undoubtedly a meeting with Robert Lewandowski's Poland.

The 10 most successful teams will head to Qatar automatically, while 10 runners-up will head into the play-offs.

There, they will be joined by the two best group winners from this season's Nations League who had not already qualified.

It's set to be a hectic 2021 for the continent, with the rescheduled European Championships taking place in the summer.

The World Cup qualifiers will be contested between March and November.

The tournament itself is to be staged between 21 November to 18 December 2022.

Here's the draw in full:

Group A: Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G: Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar,

Group H: Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Group J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein

