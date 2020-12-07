Tottenham's title challenge is looking even more serious after they returned top of the table thanks to a 2-0 win over Arsenal.

In front of 2,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, first-half goals from Heung-min Son and Harry Kane put Jose Mourinho's side in control.

So it was a case of the usual suspects - in fact, the South Korean alone has now scored as many goals as Arsenal this season (10).

However, Son and Kane's attacking prowess isn't the only reason for Spurs' much-improved form since the summer break.

The signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for just £3 million (and Kyle Walker-Peters) is looking increasingly like a steal after his 11th league appearance.

The Denmark international has been pivotal in central midfield, offering the defence a layer of protection that has seen the Lilywhites concede just nine goals in the Premier League in 2020/21.

Hojbjerg was imperious once again in the north London derby.

The Premier League named man of the match, but his power and composure weren't the only reason Tottenham fans were enjoying watching his performance back.

A clip has emerged on Twitter of the 25-year-old appearing to play with referee Martin Atkinson's free-kick spray.

After an incident in which Kane dropped to the turf holding his head, the official was busy checking on him when Hojberg could be seen next to him examining the bottle.

What is he doing?!

The former Southampton man has fitted in superbly this season. While his transfer went under the radar given the more high-profile coups of Gareth Bale, Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon, he's arguably been one of the most influential singings of the campaign so far.

In fact, after Sunday's game, Mourinho told a press conference that he backs his new signing to become a manager due to his reading of the game.

“Pierre is, first of all, very intelligent. He reads the game very well. He’s going to be a coach one day, for sure,” he said.

“He’s a pain, asking questions about why we do this and why we do that. On the pitch, he reads the situation very, very well and the people that surround him are really compact, they read the game.

“Physically he’s very, very strong and technically he’s much better than people think. Because sometimes people think the guy that is good technically is the guy that does the backheel. The guy that is good technically is the guy that does something wonderful. But these are not my words. These are words from coaches of 30, 40 years ago. Simplicity is genius.

“And the guy is so simple in everything he does with the ball. And I think he’s a phenomenal player. Congratulations, Mr. [Daniel] Levy [Spurs chairman].”

News Now - Sport News