Sunderland: Time an issue for managerial target

A loss to Wigan served up a miserable result for Sunderland fans this weekend but there are bigger things going on.

With Lee Johnson now at the helm and Kristjaan Speakman in as sporting director amid reports of a takeover, it does look to be a new dawn on Wearside.

The plan to shoot back up the footballing pyramid has seemingly started but, for one manager, it seemed like the Black Cats were going too fast.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Danny Cowley was not keen on the role despite holding talks as a result of the time on offer to meet the club's objectives.

Presumably, that means promotion from League One right away before at least establishing themselves back in the Championship.

Indeed, it was the length of contract (Johnson has penned a two-and-a-half-year-deal) that is said to have put Cowley and his brother Nicky off.

Taking the wrong job could have been a disaster for the Cowley brothers, so it's easy to see why they might be skeptic.

After doing so well with Lincoln, their spell at Huddersfield ended with a sacking, meaning it is important to ensure they go into the next project fully on board with everything. Another quick-fire exit would see their stock plummet even further, somewhat undermining the reputation they've built up.

Johnson, meanwhile, is much more experienced a manager so can potentially afford to take something as ambitious as this project in what appears to be a reasonably short spell of time.

