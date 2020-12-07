Tottenham transfer news: Paulo Dybala's representatives offer Juventus star to Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are no strangers to the allure of Juventus' Paulo Dybala.

Spurs were involved in a high-profile summer pursuit for Dybala's signature back in 2019 and the hype surrounding his potential arrival culminated on transfer deadline day.

In the end no deal could be reached despite the fact Spurs reportedly agreed a £64.4m fee with the Old Lady just days before the deadline.

It was a disappointing end to a transfer saga that evoked plenty of optimism amongst a Spurs fanbase who were left on tenterhooks right until the final hour of the window.

More than twelve months on from that turbulent affair, though, reports connecting Dybala with north London have emerged once again.

Indeed, according to a recent report from 90min.com, Spurs are one of six clubs who have been offered the chance to secure Dybala's signature, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool cited as the other five clubs who've been approached by Dybala's representatives.

Given the 27-year-old has been far from an indispensable asset under Andrea Pirlo's tutelage this season, starting just four games in Serie A, and that his contract has just 18 months left to run, there is stark evidence to suggest a move away from Juventus could be looming on the horizon.

GIVEMESPORT'S Jack Saville says...

There has been a scarcity of recent evidence to remind us of why Spurs were willing to splurge £64.4m on the Argentina international's signature back in 2019, but that should not deter the club from re-igniting their interest.

Dybala in full flow is a world-class prospect and one capable of adding a unique dimension to this Spurs side - just ask Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Spurs boss was haunted by Dybala's brilliance in 2018 when Spurs faced Juventus in the Champions League.

Afforded the freedom of Wembley Stadium by Spurs' defenders as he latched onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Gonzalo Higuain, Dybala held his nerve and delivered the terminal blow to Pochettino's 2017/18 Champions League dreams.

Spurs' last-16 exit was a reality check for Jose Mourinho's predecessor and, just when he seemed on the brink of clinching his first piece of silverware, an acute reminder of the fine margins between the good and the great teams.

It was one of 26 goals Dybala scored in what represents his best goal scoring return in a single season since he joined Juventus in a reported €40m (£36.5m) deal.

When the season reached its conclusion there was a feeling that Dybala would kick on and rise into a bracket alongside some of the world's most respected superstars, but the pattern of his career hasn't mirrored expectation.

After five years with the Serie A champions it's an apt time for the 29-cap attacker to embark on a new challenge.

The former Palermo president Maurizio Zamperini has suggested that a transfer away from Juve is long overdue, per Tuttosport.

"I am still convinced that he is the new Messi. Dybala, as well as a champion, is a very good guy. And I can't understand why many insiders tend to forget him.

"That Dybala is not a starter in Serie A is a blasphemy. Paulo should have followed my advice three years ago, to move away from Turin."

Perhaps Dybala can become a starter at Spurs and form a captivating front three with Harry Kane and Son-Heung min.

