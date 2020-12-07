West Brom news: Things looking bleak for Slaven Bilic

Six points from eleven games isn't a return many teams will want tallied against their name in the Premier League table.

West Brom's start to the season has been difficult to say the least but it is important to remember they are just one point from safety and even Brighton in 16th on 10 points don't exactly look too far out in the distance.

Still, a major change could be on the cards.

According to The Athletic, Slaven Bilic is fighting for his job at the Hawthorns and will get at least one more game to prove his worth.

His relationship with top brass is said to be extremely fragile and he's under greater scrutiny than he's ever been before in the Midlands.

With Newcastle up next - though there are suggestions that game could be postponed - perhaps Bilic's marching orders will soon come.

There is so much uncertainty around the Baggies at the moment.

To change manager amid takeover reports is surely far from ideal in that any potential new owners may want their own man, but if his working relationship has almost completely broken down, there is little point in keeping him.

The sale of Ahmed Hegazi late on in the transfer window caused some friction and a lack of promising results does appear to have left his position looking somewhat untenable now.

Survival is still a more than realistic hope given the complexion of the Premier League so acting quickly could save West Brom's season.

