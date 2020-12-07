Mino Raiola could not have timed his announcement that Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United any worse.

The Red Devils sit on the eve of their biggest game of the season as they travel to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

After the 3-1 loss to PSG at Old Trafford last week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men need a point in Germany to qualify.

Their preparations have been thrown into chaos by Raiola claiming to Tuttosport, via Fabrizio Romano, that "it's over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United".

Raiola's quotes in full

“Paul is unhappy with Man United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air. He is under contract for the next 18 months and it will expire in the summer of 2022.

"However, I think that the best solution for both Pogba and Man Utd is that he goes in the next transfer window. If not, the Old Trafford club know that they risk losing him on a free transfer as it is not Paul's intention to extend his contract.

"Manchester United board know the risk losing Pogba for free given the player has no intention of extending. If somebody does not understand that, then they do not understand football. In any case, let them blame me if Paul leaves

Neville responds furiously

That has prompted a furious response from Gary Neville.

The former United full-back and Sky Sports pundit wrote on Twitter:

"Raiola - It’s happened many times before. However, surely Paul knew he was making this announcement? If he wasn’t aware then we should see a quote from him very soon correcting his agent.

"Finally to do this ahead of Leipzig and the Man[chester] Derby is terrible timing for the Team [sic]."

Solskjaer's side had gone into Tuesday's game with some momentum after coming back to beat West Ham 3-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.

Pogba had scored a brilliant equaliser to cap an impressive second-half performance.

Unfortunately, it's always felt like a case of one step forward, two steps back for the World Cup winner at United.

It would be a huge surprise to many United fans if he started against Leipzig following Raiola's bombshell.

News Now - Sport News