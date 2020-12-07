Much of the talk following Tottenham's 2-0 victory in the north London derby has centred on Arsenal's crisis.

The Gunners slipped to 15th with defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, yet contrastingly, Jose Mourinho's men moved back to the top of the Premier League.

Following some brilliant build-up play, Heung-min Son opened the scoring with a brilliant 25-yard rocket.

Kane then doubled their lead shortly before half-time.

Both goals said a lot about the quality the Lilywhites possess. Kane was able to capitalise on a rapid counter-attack, but Son's goal was arguably one of the strikes of the season so far.

The South Korean now has an impressive record of 12 goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

He'll be hard pushed to score many better than his screamer against Arsenal. In fact, it was so good that Mourinho couldn't help interrupting a post-match interview to joke "s*** goal!" into the microphone. You can see that moment below:

This isn't the first time this term that the Portuguese has interrupted one of Son's interviews, but it was a little more good-humoured on this occasion.

After the 5-2 win over Southampton in September - in which the forward scored four goals - Mourinho insisted that Kane was man-of-the-match.

The England international had set up all of his teammates quadruple and then got on the scoresheet himself.

Nobody could really tell if Mourinho was joking.

At least this time, there was no doubt about it.

We were once again treated to a double-act from Son and Kane, though. The duo combined for two moments of brilliance that had all but finished Arsenal off by the half-time whistle.

Kane is now the record goalscorer in this fixture in the Premier League era, his 11th goal against Arsenal seeing him usurp Emmanuel Adebayor - who of course had an advantage in that he played for both clubs.

Tottenham were much more subdued in the second half as they sat back and defended their lead.

Arsenal actually finished with 70% possession and 11 shots to Tottenham's five, but Spurs' attackers were far more clinical.

And what a hit it was by Son to get them underway.

