Newcastle latest news: Some method to strange sounding transfer rumour

While Steve Bruce's Newcastle United are barely renowned for their attacking brand of football, a reliable source of goals is barely the issue.

Indeed, Callum Wilson's stunning start to life as a Toon player has seen him bag seven goals in nine games, finally giving the Magpies something to shout about on the striker front.

Now, they could be looking to further reinforce that area.

According to the print edition of The Sun on Sunday 6th December (page 59), Newcastle scouts are weighing up whether or not to move for Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove.

They reportedly see him as a potential successor to Andy Carroll, presumably given his average of winning three aerial duels per game (via WhoScored), compared to Carroll's 3.9.

No attacker other than Carroll wins as many in black and white so, while he's barely the most prolific after bagging just one goal all season, he could potentially replace at least some of the physical presence should the aforementioned Geordie leave.

There does appear to be method in the madness, even if Cosgrove wouldn't exactly be the biggest name in the world to set fans' pulses racing.

After all, a 4-4-2 formation has been deployed by Bruce four times in the league already this season, with Wilson flourishing next to Carroll during the opening day win over West Ham and then combining well with Joelinton for the recent win over Crystal Palace.

Pairing the £20m striker up with someone else has helped bring out the best in him and Cosgrove would at least fit the mould of striker who's shared in that success.

