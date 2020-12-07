Derby County news: Big name manager not contacted

Despite their lowly position in the table, Derby's potential new owners do appear to have quite the ambition.

Indeed, the likes of Eddie Howe, Rafa Benitez and Sean Dyche have all been linked with the vacant post with help in the loan market also thought to be on the way from Manchester City should a deal go through.

So, it's fair to say the potential new owners have big dreams.

Still, there is one big boss out of work who hasn't been contacted.

According to Alan Nixon, former England chief Sam Allardyce hasn't had the call despite recent comments made to EFL on Quest (via the Derby Telegraph) hinting he'd be keen on a return to football.

Out of work since leaving Everton in 2018, the 66-year-old does have a reputation for both winning promotion and keeping his side's in the Premier League, traits that would surely appeal to a club in the Rams' position.

Still, the fact he's so far been overlooked might suggest decision makers are ready to put on emphasis on style.

Though it'd be far too reductive to suggest Allardyce's career has been based off a long ball brand of football, he's barely the most renowned for building an enterprising team.

With David Wagner also recently touted as a potential option, the younger breed of manager does look a touch more appealing for the club, though obviously Benitez does not fit that mould.

All in all, it doesn't seem as if 'Big Sam' is the kind of avenue those at Derby would want to explore.

