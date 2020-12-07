Everton news: Plans drawn up for post Marcel Brands era

Losing someone who helped bring James Rodriguez to Everton would obviously be far from ideal.

Indeed, a coup of such magnitude surely took major work, not only from Carlo Ancelotti, but from all those working behind the scenes at Goodison Park.

With Director of Football Marcel Brands linked with a move to Manchester United however, that's exactly what's being suggested for the Toffees.

The Dutchman was praised by Ancelotti as doing a 'fantastic' job, so keeping the two together after a successful first summer together seems like the best course of action.

However, should that not be able to happen, the club are reportedly lining up a replacement for Brands.

According to the print edition of Sunday 6th December's The Sun (page 59), Gretar Steinsson has been tipped to move up from his role as Chief European Scout should Brands depart.

The former Icelandic international is thought to be well-liked by important people at Everton and has undertaken a similar role before, when he was technical director at Fleetwood Town.

Though, clearly, Everton are of a much higher profile, it does seem sensible to draw up a plan even if Brands does eventually stay.

While the profile of signing in the summer just gone was impressive, results have taken a turn of late, suggesting work is to be done if the squad is going to get to a place where Ancelotti can challenge for silverware, as he has done for pretty much his whole managerial career.

So, having clarity on that front can only be a good thing even if Brands does leave.

