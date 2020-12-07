Liverpool set to open negotiations with 'untouchable' Fabinho over new contract

Fabinho is set to be rewarded for his fine form at Liverpool.

The Brazil international has been a revelation since arriving at Anfield in 2018.

Operating as a Javier Mascherano/Xabi Alonso hybrid at the base of midfield, Fabinho has conducted himself with composure and authority to become one of the club's most influential players.

In a team that includes Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota it's no surprise that his name often evades the headlines, but his versatility has been one of the outstanding sub plots of the club's season thus far.

Fabinho has stepped into central defence with the competence of a player who has played in that position his entire career, deputising in the absence of a handful of senior central defenders.

And it appears that the 27-year-old, who is valued at £54m by Transfermarkt, is set to be rewarded with a new contract.

According to an article by Fabrizio Romano published in The Guardian, Liverpool are hoping to open negotiations with Fabinho - regarded as one of the club's "untouchables" over a new deal.

His current £100,000-per-week contract is due to expire in 2023, but the Reds would like to extend that until 2025 or 2026. He's also in line for a substantial pay rise that that would elevate him into a bracket just below the top earners.

Romano also notes that the Premier League champions still want to extend Georginio Wijnaldum's stay at the club, though the player himself is unsure on what his role will be.

GIVEMESPORT'S Jack Saville says...

Fabinho thoroughly deserves an extension on current form.

The former Monaco enforcer builds a compelling case to be regarded as the Premier League's most complete holding midfielder, and at 27 so many of his peak years still lie ahead.

Fernandinho has continued to thrive at Manchester City well into his thirties, so there is no reason why Fabinho can't follow his compatriot down a similarly impressive path.

As for Wijnaldum, it would be no surprise to see him fly the nest at the end of his contract.

Liverpool are well stacked for options in his position with Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson all vying for places, and at 30 years old the Netherlands international may be wise to consider making one final big move before it's too late.

Whatever happens in regard to Wijnaldum's future, he'll leave with the blessing and thanks of the Reds faithful.

