The moment the Champions League draw was made, mouths across Europe were watering at the prospect of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo face Lionel Messi again.

Juventus and Barcelona's Group G match is essentially a dead rubber with both sides having qualified for the last-16 already.

However, with arguably the two greatest footballers of all time gracing the pitch for what could be the final time, it's set to be an extraordinary occasion in Catalonia.

Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid in July 2018 meant there would be few opportunities to see them play against each other going forward.

That's especially true now as nobody is quite sure what the future holds for Barcelona's unhappy superstar.

Ronald Koeman is expected to field the Argentine, despite having rested him against Ferencvaros. In fact, according to the Daily Mail, Messi is 'desperate' to face his eternal rival at Camp Nou.

Aside from the symbolism of their encounter, the two legends have been battling for European records throughout their illustrious careers.

Messi may have six Ballons d'Or to Ronaldo's five, yet the Portuguese has often outshone the South American on the continental stage.

Ronaldo has scored 132 goals and Messi 118 in the Champions League.

The former Manchester United, Real and Sporting Lisbon hero has also lifted the trophy five times, whereas Messi has got his hands on it on four occasions.

It was during Los Blancos' unprecedented period of dominance that many began to consider Ronaldo the king of the Champions League.

The competition has witnessed some of his finest moments and to that effect, BT Sport have decided to rank his best goals on the greatest stage of club football.

10. Arsenal vs Manchester United (2008/09 semi-final)

The best part of this move is that Ronaldo started it all himself with a cheeky flick inside his own half. From there, he embarked on an exhilarating run up the pitch and finished courtesy of a perfectly weighted pass from Wayne Rooney.

9. Manchester United vs Chelsea (2007/08 final)

It was the biggest game of his career yet and Ronaldo thumped in a powerful header from Wes Brown's cross. Never mind how he got on in the shootout...

8. Liverpool vs Real Madrid (2014/15 group stage)

Liverpool will have been dreading facing their old nemesis again and he managed to send Steven Gerrard away from him before scoring a brilliant one-touch strike.

7. Juventus vs Manchester United (2018/19 group stage)

David de Gea stood no chance as Ronaldo slammed in a looping ball over United's defence. There was none of this 'not celebrating' rubbish, either.

6. Marseille vs Real Madrid (2009/10 group stage)

Of all Ronaldo's stunning free-kicks, this is up there with the very best. To get this power behind a dead ball really should be considered an art form.

5. Galatasaray vs Real Madrid (2013/14 group stage)

Galatasaray were left totally bewildered by his magic feet and he took the harder option of finishing in the far corner.

4. Real Madrid vs APOEL (2011/12 quarter-final)

Ronaldo free-kicks come from all angles, including from the very corner of the box. APOEL weren't exactly the strongest opposition, but no 'keeper is saving that.

3. Porto vs Manchester United (2008/09 quarter-final)

His long-range strike against Porto was voted Manchester United's goal of the decade.

2. Arsenal vs Manchester United (2008/09 semi-final)

Is that *checks notes* Arsenal in the Champions League semi-finals? Yes kids, yes it is. It was a different time. But back to the matter at hand, Ronaldo looked as if he was about to float the ball into the box before blasting in a ludicrous free-kick.

1. Juventus vs Real Madrid (2017/18 quarter-final)

Of course. What else? A sublime overhead kick while still playing for Madrid earned him a standing ovation in Turin. Little did those fans know he'd be joining the Old Lady not long after.

