It says a lot about Arsenal's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham in the north London derby that Mesut Ozil's name keeps cropping up in the aftermath.

The playmaker, who is exiled from both the Premier League and Europa League squads, is firmly out in the cold right now.

Meanwhile, his teammates have managed as many foul throws as they have goals from open play this season.

On Monday Night Football, former interim boss Freddie Ljungberg discussed the dilemma facing Mikel Arteta.

"I don't say that Mesut should play every single week," he said. "But when you have possession or you need to find that little cute pass, I don't think there are many better players than Mesut."

The former Germany international clearly doesn't have the backing of his manager, but on Twitter, he praised the fans who have had his back throughout his recent struggles at the Emirates.

"The feeling of having fans behind you #grateful #bestfans #hardtimes", he wrote.

That's where Piers Morgan stepped in. The broadcaster hit back claiming:

"Real Arsenal fans aren't behind you. You're our Paul Pogba - massively overpaid, massively under-performing, & shockingly overinflated sense of your own importance."

Ouch. Ozil wasn't going to take that one lying down. After all, he's got precious little else to do this season other than refresh his social media.

Ozil hits back

He replied: "Piers, buddy, are you still bitter from the other day? It seems you're not a big fan of World Champions. I wish you would see as good as you hear things' - with an emoji of a phone and an ear. Make of that what you will...

That just about sums up where Arsenal are right now. At one point on Monday night, they did slip to 16th in the table, but they were given a reprieve thanks to Brighton losing 2-1 at home to Southampton. Small mercies, eh?

Their most high-profile fan engaging in a spat with one of the players is a further sign that morale couldn't be lower.

It could all be over for Ozil soon, at any rate. According to The Mirror, the 32-year-old is still confident of being signed by a top club despite his wages in the region of £350,000-a-week and his current situation.

Perhaps, judging by those tweets from both sides, his departure will now be the best thing for all parties.

News Now - Sport News