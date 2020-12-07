It's actually happening. Logan Paul has been granted his wish of a fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The Money will return to the ring to defend his 50-0 record against none other than the YouTube sensation who lost to fellow social media star in his last outing.

The bout will take place on February 21, 2020.

Inevitably, the fight is going to prove divisive. After having Logan's brother Jake fighting on his undercard, Mike Tyson recently praised the impact of "YouTube boxers" for helping the sport to enjoy a resurgence.

On the flip side, UFC chief Dana White ridiculed the announcement that Mayweather would be taking on Paul live on PPV.

“When people ask me what’s the state of boxing right now, that’s where it’s at," White sneered.

“Didn’t that kid get beat up by the f*****g video game kid from England and now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

However, Paul has now spoken out himself and in his first interview since the news broke, he promised the watching public a great show.

"I'm always searching for the ultimate challenge and it's a dream to go toe-to-toe with the greatest boxer alive," the 25-year-old said, via BoxingScene.

"I am all in, and on February 20th, the world could witness the greatest upset in the history of sports."

Mayweather added:

"This is going to be a great night for the fans worldwide as we are bringing something special to them through sports and entertainment.

"I have never shied away from doing things differently throughout my career and fighting Logan Paul in this special exhibition is just another opportunity for me to do it again."

The fact it's happening at all is great for Paul's legitimacy - but it'll take a lot to convince many that he's really capable of "the greatest upset in the history of sports".

