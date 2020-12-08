Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly the two greatest players in Champions League history.

The superstars have both scored over 100 goals in Europe's elite competition, winning the trophy nine times between them (Ronaldo 5, Messi 4).

Ronaldo is often viewed as the superior Champions League player to Messi, though. The Portuguese's tally of 132 goals is 13 more than his eternal rival.

The Juventus star has also scored the most goals ever in a single European campaign, notching 17 for Real Madrid in the 2013/14 season.

In that season, Ronaldo chipped in with five assists in his 11 games as well, an average of two goal contributions per appearance.

That got use here at GIVEMESPORT thinking, how do the Portuguese and Messi compare when looking at goal contributions per game in each of the last 15 Champions League seasons?

Well, you're about to find out...

2005/06

Messi | 0.50

Games: 6

Goals: 1

Assists: 2

Ronaldo | 0

Games: 6

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Winner | Messi

2006/07

Messi | 0.20

Games: 5

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

Ronaldo | 0.72

Games: 11

Goals: 3

Assists: 5

Winner | Ronaldo

2007/08

Messi | 0.88

Games: 9

Goals: 6

Assists: 2

Ronaldo | 0.82

Games: 11

Goals: 8

Assists: 1

Winner | Messi

2008/09

Messi | 1.16

Games: 12

Goals: 9

Assists: 5

Ronaldo | 0.58

Games: 12

Goals: 4

Assists: 3

Winner | Messi

2009/10

Messi | 0.72

Games: 11

Goals: 8

Assists: 0

Ronaldo | 1.50

Games: 6

Goals: 7

Assists: 2

Winner | Ronaldo

2010/11

Messi | 1.15

Games: 13

Goals: 12

Assists: 3

Ronaldo | 0.83

Games: 12

Goals: 6

Assists: 4

Winner | Messi

2011/12

Messi | 1.81

Games: 11

Goals: 14

Assists: 6

Ronaldo | 1.30

Games: 10

Goals: 10

Assists: 3

Winner | Messi

2012/13

Messi | 1.00

Games: 11

Goals: 8

Assists: 3

Ronaldo | 1.08

Games: 12

Goals: 12

Assists: 1

Winner | Ronaldo (just...)

2013/14

Messi | 1.14

Games: 7

Goals: 8

Assists: 0

Ronaldo | 2.00

Games: 11

Goals: 17

Assists: 5

Winner | Ronaldo (by A LOT this time...)

2014/15

Messi | 1.23

Games: 13

Goals: 10

Assists: 6

Ronaldo | 1.16

Games: 12

Goals: 10

Assists: 4

Winner | Messi

2015/16

Messi | 1.00

Games: 7

Goals: 6

Assists: 1

Ronaldo | 1.66

Games: 12

Goals: 16

Assists: 4

Winner | Ronaldo

2016/17

Messi | 1.44

Games: 9

Goals: 11

Assists: 2

Ronaldo | 1.38

Games: 13

Goals: 12

Assists: 6

Winner | Messi

2017/18

Messi | 0.80

Games: 10

Goals: 6

Assists: 2

Ronaldo | 1.38

Games: 13

Goals: 15

Assists: 3

Winner | Ronaldo

2018/19

Messi | 1.50

Games: 10

Goals: 12

Assists: 3

Ronaldo | 0.88

Games: 9

Goals: 6

Assists: 2

Winner | Messi

2019/20

Messi | 0.87

Games: 8

Goals: 3

Assists: 4

Ronaldo | 0.62

Games: 8

Goals: 4

Assists: 1

Winner | Messi

Number of seasons won

Messi | 9

Ronaldo | 6

Despite being top of the Champions League's all time scoring and assist charts, Ronaldo surprisingly loses out to Messi here.

The two superstars are set to come face-to-face once again on Tuesday evening when Barcelona host Juventus in the Champions League.

Both teams have qualified for the knockout stage of the competition and the game will instead be a battle to see who will top the group.

If both Ronaldo and Messi start, you can bet one of them will land the decisive blow at the Camp Nou.

