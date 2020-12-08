On the eve of Manchester United’s most important match of the season so far, notorious agent Mino Raiola dropped the bombshell that his client Paul Pogba wants to leave Old Trafford.

"Paul is unhappy at Man Utd, he can't manage to express himself like he wants to and like people expect him to,” Raiola told Tuttosport, per Sky Sports on Monday.

"He needs to change team, he needs a change of scenery. He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but the best solution for all parties is a transfer in the next window.”

This announcement has gone down like a led balloon with United supporters, many of whom now want Pogba to leave the club.

After four mostly disappointing years, it seems they’ve now had enough of the inconsistent Frenchman and his outspoken agent.

It will be fascinating to see whether or not Pogba starts against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night following Raiola’s outburst.

United require at least a point in Germany to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds and avoid dropping into the Europa League. Then, on Saturday evening, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side go head-to-head with local rivals Manchester City.

The timing of Raiola’s comments could not have been any worse for the Red Devils, and Jamie Carragher has advised the Premier League giants to sell the World Cup winner.

Reacting to the news, Carragher said live on Monday Night Football: “Get rid. I’ve been saying this for 12 months, oh my god, he is the most overrated player I’ve ever seen in my life.

“I think the two of them are a disgrace. We’ll all blame the agent now and say ‘ask Pogba’, what does he think?

“Agents in this day and age, they’re not just agents. They’re a parent, they’re a best friend, they’re the financial advisor, they book holidays, they go away together.

“Those two will be like that. He’ll be Pogba’s best mate, so Pogba will be well aware of what was going to come out of his mouth.

“If he wasn’t, he should sack his agent. It’s very, very simple. That’s all that needs to happen.

“I don’t know where he’s going to go, who is going to have him?”

Asked if it’s about finding the right financial solution, Carragher continued: “Why do that? Man Utd want rid of him, don’t kid yourself. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been playing Scott McTominay and Fred in front of him in midfield, and he’s had to come in because they were resting players.

“You’re saying he hasn’t played for a month. Yes he’s had a bit of an injury but before that he was on the bench.

“He played because they were resting players for Leipzig. Would you play him in Leipzig now on the back of that?".

Watch the clip here…

Carragher says he would be shocked if either Real Madrid or Barcelona wanted to sign the 27-year-old.

“There’s only two clubs that are better than Man Utd, that’s Barcelona and Real Madrid,” the former Liverpool defender added.

“When I say better I mean who players you could understand, like [Cristiano] Ronaldo goes from United to Spain.

“It happens a lot at Liverpool - everyone sees Barcelona and Real Madrid as the pinnacle of club football and we have to accept that.

“There’s no chance in the world that Real Madrid or Barcelona buy him. I’d be flabbergasted if they come in for him.

“Maybe there’s a French thing with Zidane, I don’t know, but I wouldn’t go anywhere near him.”

