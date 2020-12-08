Harry Kane was in superb form during Tottenham's 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Victory in the north London derby took Jose Mourinho's side back to the top of the Premier League table, clear of Liverpool on goal difference.

After a pretty non-eventful start, Kane grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

Once again, the England skipper showed he's capable of so much more than scoring goals. Dropping deep, he held off the Gunners' midfield before pinging the ball to Heung-min Son for the South Korean to score a 25-yard screamer.

Kane then got in on the act himself on the stroke of half time. Thomas Partey had inexplicably gone off - it turned out he was injured, only to be pushed back onto the field of play by Mikel Arteta.

Tottenham exploited the space and their Premier League record goalscorer blasted in past Bernd Leno.

However, Kane's performance wasn't the only reason he proved a talking point. Many fans slammed him on social media for a challenge on Gabriel - and it was one that looked all too familiar.

In games against West Ham and Brighton, the 27-year-old has been criticised this season for a move which has been described as extremely dangerous.

Kane is seen looking at his man, before leaning in and instead of going up for the ball, buckling under his opponent to cause him to land heavily. Here's the incident in question during Sunday's derby:

It wouldn't be allowed in rugby, that's for sure...

A few weeks ago, Jamie Carragher praised him for being "streetwise".

But with others pointing out that this 'move' is in fact perilous to his opponents - and should, at the very least earn a booking - one fan has shared a clip from a game in South Korea demonstrating why it needs to be stopped.

Back in 2018, Lee Seung-mo broke three vertebrae in his neck and fractured a finger after falling from a similar position.

Lee, who was just 20 years old at the time, was playing for Gwangju FC in a K-League play-off against Daejeon Citizen. According to talkSPORT, he also lost consciousness.

Kane is definitely not trying to cause his opponents' harm and in his defence, he isn't being penalised for it by officials.

Yet with so much attention being drawn to the manoeuvre, it would be no surprise if referees start clamping down on it.

