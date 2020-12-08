Liverpool transfer news: Paulo Dybala offered to the Reds by Juventus star's representatives

Liverpool have enjoyed another brilliant opening to the season under difficult circumstances.

A series of injury setbacks have disrupted their title defence, but the Reds' excellent squad depth - including an array of talented youngsters - has enabled them to cope with the challenges they've faced.

In the midst of a hectic fixture schedule, Diogo Jota has stepped up to the plate and vindicated the club's decision to shell out £45m for his services in the summer window.

The Portuguese attacker has risen to the challenge and provided an excellent alternative to the previously inseparable front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

And it now appears that Liverpool will have the opportunity to add another forward player to their ranks in the shape of Paulo Dybala.

According to a recent report from 90min.com, Dybala's representatives have offered the Argentina international to six Premier League clubs - including Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The report claims that Paris Saint-Germain are also showing an interest amid concerns over Kylian Mbappe's long-term future at the Parc Des Princes.

GIVEMESPORT'S Jack Saville says...

The manner in which Jota has completed the seamless transition to life at Anfield lends reason to believe that a move for Dybala could give everyone at the club a huge lift.

Wisdom from years gone by would advise to buy when you're strong, and Liverpool are certainly the strongest they've been since the Premier League began.

Xherdan Shaqiri offers a creative left-footed alternative to Mo Salah, but he lacks the dynamism to fill the Egyptian's void.

Dybala, on the other hand, would be a devastating alternative to Salah as well as a versatile option capable of slotting in at centre-forward or in a number ten role.

Standing just an extra two centimetres taller than Salah, the Juventus attacker boasts a similar physical profile and a preference to drift inside from the right wing onto his favoured left-foot, weaving and dancing beyond defenders at speed.

While Dybala has stagnated under Andrea Pirlo's tutelage this season, it's pertinent to note that he notched 11 goals and provided 11 assists in just 33 Serie A games in the 2019/20 campaign.

The success he has enjoyed with the Old Lady both collectively and individually has been impressive, but yet there is a pervading feeling that he is falling short of his boundless potential.

During a recent interview with Italian media outlet Tuttosport, the former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini urged Dybala, who is valued at £72m by Transfermarkt, to leave Juve and even drew a stunning parallel with Lionel Messi.

"I am still convinced that he is the new Messi. Dybala, as well as a champion, is a very good guy. And I can't understand why many insiders tend to forget him.

"That Dybala is not a starter in Serie A is a blasphemy. Paulo should have followed my advice three years ago, to move away from Turin."

Under a manager in Jurgen Klopp who has transformed Salah, Made and Jota into some of the most frightening attacking prospects in world football, there's no doubt he could play a defining role as Liverpool bid to consolidate their supremacy in English football.

