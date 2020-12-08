What do you remember about Sebastian Larsson from his time in English football?

Probably his free-kicks.

The Swedish international joined Arsenal's youth set-up as a teenager but failed to really make the grade at Highbury, making just three appearances.

Larsson made a much greater impact at Birmingham City, where he became renowned as one of the Premier League's dead-ball specialists.

From there, he went on to enjoy spells at Sunderland and Hull City before finally quitting these shores in 2018.

That's the 'good' of his career - now let's turn to the ugly.

If you're wondering what became of him, he ended up back in his native Sweden playing for AIK.

And in the weekend's game against Elfsborg, he was booked for what can only be described as some of the daftest, most unsporting - yet equally pretty funny - unsportsmanship you're likely to see.

What is going on here?!

Elfsborg had raced into a two-goal lead inside 22 minutes, but AIK hit back through Nabil Bahoui and former Celtic man Mikael Lustig.

Desperate to hold onto that point as the clock ticked down on injury time, Elfsborg thought they'd have one last break to grab the win - but Larsson was having none of it.

The 35-year-old, who had just taken a corner, spotted the 'keeper screaming for a ball from the stands so he could take his goal-kick quickly.

So Larsson, who still had the ball which had gone out of play, chucked it back in - that meant there were two balls in play. Bizarrely, his teammates all joined in as he started running towards his own goal.

Perhaps they were oblivious to what had happened. At any rate, one of them finally booted it out - past the breaking Elfsborg player - and Larsson was duly booked by the referee.

He'll also miss the next match.

Was that really worth picking up a suspension for? It finished all square, so maybe it was.

News Now - Sport News