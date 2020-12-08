Manchester United fans are rapidly losing patience with Paul Pogba following Mino Raiola’s latest outburst.

Just 24 hours before the Red Devils faced RB Leipzig in a crunch Champions League tie away in Germany on Tuesday night, Pogba’s outspoken agent revealed his star client wants to leave Old Trafford.

The timing could hardly have been worse for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who now faces a selection dilemma ahead of his team’s most important match of the season so far.

Pogba impressed against West Ham on Saturday, scoring the equalising goal with a brilliant strike from outside the box.

But Raiola’s comments have unsurprisingly sparked a fierce backlash from Man Utd supporters.

This isn’t the first time over the past four years that Raiola has told the press that Pogba wants to leave United.

It’s also worth noting that Pogba himself has previously stated his desire to move elsewhere.

It now feels like it’s in the best interests of all concerned if Man Utd part ways with their inconsistent World Cup winner in 2021.

This would be the second time in nine years that Pogba has left Old Trafford under a cloud.

Sir Alex Ferguson was United’s manager the first time Pogba quit the club, back in 2012, and the Scot was heavily criticised for failing to hold on to the midfielder.

Shortly after Pogba began to shine at Juventus, Fergie was asked during a speech to Sale Sharks rugby club why nobody at Old Trafford realised the Frenchman was a potential world-beater.

Sale prop Brian Mujati asked Ferguson: “Why was no-one able to at least acknowledge the undeniable talent that is Paul Pogba?”

“Why was no-one able to identify that Paul Pogba was going to become a £100 million player?”

Fergie’s response is legendary and has gone viral on social media after Raiola’s latest comments.

“Paul Pogba?” Ferguson replied. “He just had a bad agent.

“A s**t bag.

“Paul Pogba was well known to us. We knew he was a good player, he’s still a good player. We offered him the best contract…”

Watch the video here…

Classic Fergie.

Those who previously criticised the United legend after Pogba left Old Trafford probably owe him an apology.

Four years after Pogba returned to Man Utd in a deal worth £90 million and it’s fair to say the midfielder and his agent have been more trouble than they’re worth for the Red Devils.

