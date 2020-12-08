Paul Pogba: Frank Lampard's comments on Manchester United star still ring true today

Since his blockbuster arrival on English shores, there is nothing that Paul Pogba has done better than divide opinions.

Flashes of sheer brilliance have been countered by regular and infuriating moments of madness while constant flirtation with Spanish mega-clubs has relentlessly hung over his entire Manchester United career like a cloud.

There can be no doubting the fact that Pogba is one of the most talented footballers around, but his failure to perform week-in, week-out for his club has left many with a sour taste in their mouths.

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of them all is the way Pogba can turn it on every single time he plays for France, but the moment he returns to United, it all seems to fall away.

His brilliant performance against West Ham recently showed how good he can be, but sadly, he has never truly won over the Old Trafford faithful.

Now, his agent has all but confirmed that his time at United is coming to an end and, in truth, it is probably the best for both parties.

The Pogba frustration has been a marathon debacle and has even extended beyond United circles.

Speaking back when Jose Mourinho was at the helm of the Manchester giants, now-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard summed up Pogba perfectly.

"I don't know what Paul Pogba quite is," he began.

"He makes bad decisions as a midfield player, bad basic decisions. Then he does something fantastic and I can imagine that wrecking Jose Mourinho's head because he's going 'Well I want you in my team for that fantastic stuff, but there's other stuff that's not good for the team'.

"So what [Mourinho] did was he tried to shock him and embarrass him out of it, he said 'I'm going to call you out', and I'm not sure Pogba got the point because I still see him making those bad decisions."

The Chelsea legend then further highlighted the frustrations with Pogba, claiming the French star is more talented than he was, but his showboating nature has gotten the best of him, which you can see in the video below:

Years later and the same frustrations with Pogba remain.

You just never know who is going to turn up on any given day - the buccaneering maestro or the lethargic can't-be-bothered.

He would certainly be a loss to the Premier League as, on his day, he is a joy to watch.

Unfortunately, the current state of his United career simply isn't sustainable so, perhaps it is for the best that he moves on.

