Jake Paul’s controversial bout against Nate Robinson, on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, stirred up plenty of derision in boxing circles.

Now, female boxing champ Claressa Shields has called out the YouTube star.

Shields describes herself as the “Greatest Woman of All Time” or the “GWOAT” and now claims she would “beat the sh** out of” Paul if the two faced off in a boxing ring.

Currently, Shields’ record stands at 10-0 with two of those wins coming by knockout. Comparably, Jake Paul’s record is 2-0.

However, most of Shields’ wins came in world title fights, against ranked contenders, where Paul has fought two complete novices.

Shields told TMZ Sports: “Jake Paul is making his money, he’s doing his thing, but stay away from us real fighters.

“And anybody out there that say ‘Oh, Jake Paul will destroy her because she’s a woman’… I’m the greatest woman! So, no, Jake Paul won’t do nothing with me and if he think he can, he can come see me.

I, Claressa Shields, will whoop Jake Paul's ass! He can come in the ring weighing 180 pounds and I will come weighing 168 and I will beat the s**t out of him!

The Michigan-born boxing star has won multiple world titles in the female code and remains undefeated.

Last time out she beat Croatia’s Ivana Habazin, taking a unanimous decision over 10 rounds in Atlantic City.

Thankfully, Shields vs Paul is a fight we’re never likely to see. There are very few records of inter-sex bouts and those that have gone ahead were terrible spectacles.

In 1999, Margaret McGregor famously boxed Loi Chow in Seattle. McGregor won but the fight was messy and Chow lacked any real boxing skills. Unsurprisingly, the event attracted huge media attention but was ultimately underwhelming.

Shields choosing to call out Paul is likely a manifestation of her frustration with the sport – with YouTuber boxing and exhibition bouts like the one between Tyson and Jones Jr attracting huge viewing figures – meanwhile, genuine boxing champions like Shields struggle to attract the same huge audiences with any consistency.

Shields has dedicated herself to boxing from an early age and had a glittering amateur career before she went on to excel as a professional. She won two Olympic gold medals and has held numerous world titles in the pro ranks.

It’s no surprise then that she’s frustrated to see YouTube stars taking an undeserved share of the boxing limelight.

