Anthony Joshua is preparing for his long-awaited return to the ring this weekend as he takes on Kubrat Pulev in London.

The British superstar is yet to fight in 2020 after making light work of Andy Ruiz Jr in their 2019 rematch in Saudi Arabia.

In front of 1000 fans, the heavyweight titans are expected to put on quite a show.

Joshua, who has more than enough time to prepare for this bout, looks in incredible shape only days out from the opening bell.

He is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations and has even adopted a unique training method he learned from watching Brazilian footballers.

“Well, I look at my frame,” he said. “The power in my punches has a long way to travel because I’m a tall guy, and for tall guys it’s easy to be weak in the middle.

“I do a lot of core and rotational movements to generate power, so when it comes to transferring that power into my boxing it’s already there.

“I do a lot of shadow-boxing work in the sand, because it’s an unstable surface.

“It helps to condition my legs. I took it from the Brazilians, who play an elite level of football in the sand. That’s why they’re so good.

“I train in an altitude centre a bit. It’s a lot different to training in a gym. My legs were shaking by the end!

“It definitely has a big impact, and I’m going to try and incorporate more of it into my cardio. Besides that, boxing’s quite basic. Old-school stuff.”

British boxing fans will be hoping AJ can get past Pulev to set up a titanic double fight with rival, Tyson Fury.

The boxing public have been calling for the two to come to blows for months now and, should Joshua defeat Pulev, the road looks to be clear for the fight to be set up.

Pulev is no mug however, and AJ will have to be at his absolute best to avoid an upset.

