Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus star’s remarkable habit of scoring the exact same goal twice

It’s pretty remarkable that we’re almost in 2021 and yet Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are *still* widely regarded as the world’s two best footballers.

Both superstars have kept themselves at the top of their profession over the past 15 years - and for that reason alone they both deserve huge credit.

They haven’t faced each other since 2018, but that’s set to change on Tuesday night. Barcelona vs Juventus in the Champions League should, we’re all hoping, see them go head-to-head once more.

Both teams are already safely through to the knockout stages but there’s still pride at stake.

And there’s no doubt that both Messi and Ronaldo will be desperate to get the upper-hand at Camp Nou.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s match, an incredible video has dropped of Ronaldo.

The video is titled ‘The king of scoring the same goals he’s scored before’ and shows numerous examples where the Portuguese icon has scored two remarkably similar goals during his illustrious career.

These are goals that Ronaldo has scored with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal.

Watch the video here…

Incredible. This is proof that practice makes perfect.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction to the video…

Ronaldo has scored a total of 132 Champions League goals during his career - more than any other player in the competition’s history.

Messi, who boasts the most Champions League goals for one club, is second on the list with 118.

Both players will be determined to add to their respective tallies on Tuesday evening.

Let’s hope it’s a classic.

