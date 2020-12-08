Boxing promoter Frank Warren thinks Tyson Fury would be victorious in a heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua.

The British heavyweights have agreed initial financial terms for two-fights to take place in 2021, with the first fight set for a 50-50 purse split.

The two British heavyweights both have their sights set on each other in a unification heavyweight title clash, providing that Joshua can overcome Bulgarian veteran Kubrat Pulev on December 12.

Interest in hosting the heavyweight clash has come in from all over the world, but it has been reported that Wembley Stadium is the front-runner to host what would be boxing’s biggest event next year.

Frank Warren is confident that the double-header between Fury and AJ will go ahead next year, and has made a bold prediction for the result.

The boxing promoter also believes that the fight “is the biggest sporting event in England since England won the World Cup” back in 1966.

In an interview with Standard Sport, as per Yahoo, Warren spoke highly about the ‘Gypsy King’ and made him a firm favourite of the clash scheduled for next year.

“I don’t see him losing to Joshua.

You look at them and think who’s the better boxer? Tyson Fury. Who’s got the better jab? Tyson Fury. Who’s the better mover? Tyson Fury.

“Who’s got the better punch? Tyson showed in the last fight with Wilder what he is capable of. I really think that if we get it on, I genuinely believe he will stop Joshua, and in the first half of the night, too.”

Warren continued, also supporting the option for London to host the bout, and said: “Both would love to have it in London. It should take place in London, and Wembley would be great for it. COVID might be the problem, so it depends on what happens with that."

The highly-anticipated bouts between the two Brits are set for 2021, and boxing fans all around the world are eagerly-awaiting the clash between the two heavyweight champions.

