Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah has made his feelings clear after being linked with a move to Leicester City all summer long.

Tah, now 24, burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old, making his Bundesliga debut for HSV in 2013. He was hailed as the next big thing, with the potential to become Germany’s best defender for a generation.

However, for one reason or another, Tah’s career has stagnated somewhat. He now finds himself at Bayer Leverkusen, where he has made just five league appearances this campaign.

Tah still has plenty of potential, with 13 German caps to his name, and has been a mainstay in Leverkusen’s side throughout their Europa League group stage matches.

Standing at six foot, five inches, Tah is a physically imposing defender with great athletic ability. On top of that, though, he also possesses a wonderful passing technique, and is often lauded for both his range and accuracy.

Tah’s lack of Bundesliga game time at Leverkusen has invariably led to him pushing for a move elsewhere, and given his skill set, the Premier League presents itself as an ideal location.

Leicester City had made their interest known during the summer, as they looked to sign a replacement for Harry Maguire, who departed the year before. Tah fit the profile of player the Foxes were after, with the club’s Head of Recruitment, Lee Congerton, having previously worked with Tah while employed as the Technical Director at HSV.

Leicester were ultimately unsuccessful in their pursuit of Tah, instead opting to sign 19-year-old Wesley Fofana from Saint-Étienne for a reported £36.5m. Fofana has been excellent since his arrival, having been immediately integrated into the starting XI.

It remains unclear whether Leicester would be interested in reigniting their interest in Tah, but the player himself made it clear in a recent interview with GOAL that the Premier League remained his preferred destination, stating:

"The Premier League appeals to me, it has always been like that. I always had the feeling that my style of play would suit England well. The physicality of the league and the need to think quickly are qualities that suit my game. Opinions differ as to which league is the best in the world — for me, it's the Premier League."

With Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers opting to field a back three on numerous occasions this season, it’s possible the Foxes may remain interested in Tah. If not, clubs like West Ham and Leeds United will surely be on red alert, given they both expressed interest in signing a centre-back in the summer.

News Now - Sport News