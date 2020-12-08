Anthony Joshua’s boxing sabbatical is finally coming to an end as he readies himself to face Kubrat Pulev in London.

Joshua has not fought in 2020, with his last bout coming more than a year ago as he made light work of Andy Ruiz Jr. in their Saudi Arabia rematch.

The former Olympic champion will take on his IBF mandatory challenger at Wembley Arena on Saturday night, in front of 1000 fans.

This particular fight has been years in the making as the pair were originally scheduled to come to blows back in 2017 before the Bulgarian was forced to withdraw with an injury.

Further postponements followed this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus but it looks, for now, like the pair will finally get their hands on each other this weekend.

So, with that in mind, we thought we’d take in-depth look at the British superstar.

Anthony Joshua: Debut and history

Joshua made his professional debut fresh off the back of a stunning Olympic win at London 2012 by defeating Italian Emanuele Leo at The O2 Arena in October, 2013.

Victories over Dillian Whyte, Charles Martin and Dominic Breazeale followed before an incredible win over Wladimir Klitschko launched him into superstardom.

Joseph Parker, Carlos Takam and Alexander Povetkin were also dispatched before Andy Ruiz Jr. caused one of the biggest upsets of the decade in New York in 2019.

Joshua would go on to avenge that shock loss six-months later in Saudi Arabia to win back the titles that he will defend against Pulev.

Anthony Joshua: Record

Of Joshua’s 24 fights, he has won 23. 21 have been by way of knockout.

Anthony Joshua: Weight, height and reach

Joshua, who weighed in at 16 stone 13 lbs for his win over Ruiz Jr. is one of the heaviest heavyweight champions in history.

At a towering 6ft 6in (198cm) and with an orthodox stance, Joshua boasts a reach of 82in (208cm).

Anthony Joshua: Next fight

Should AJ get the better of Pulev this weekend, the road will be clear for him to take on Tyson Fury thanks to a blockbuster double-deal set in place for 2021.

The two camps have been in talks over the deal since May according to reports and the match-up simply can’t come soon enough.

