Euro club's key figure makes bold call about Arsenal man

Mesut Ozil has been going through a personal exile at Arsenal.

The Germany international last played for the club in the Premier League in March, when he laid on an assist in a 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Since then, he has not kicked a ball in the top-flight, as manager Mikel Arteta chose to leave him out of the club’s Premier League squad and their Europa League squad too.

It means he can only play U23 football until the January transfer window opens but it appears that he could be nearing a move away from the Gunners.

The Daily Mirror carries quotes from a Fenerbahce congress member, via Sport Digitale, who insists that Ozil is set to move to the Turkish club in the January transfer window.

The World Cup winner’s contract is set to expire in the summer and the report claims that he is currently earning £350,000-per-week, hence the Gunners’ desperation to shift him.

Murat Zorlu said: “A source, who’s very well connected to the club has told me that Mesut Ozil is likely to become a Fenerbahce player during the next transfer window.

"I would say 90% he will join us in one month.”

Ozil is currently valued at £8.1m by Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen if Fenerbahce will pay such a fee if he does end up in Turkey.

He has Turkish parents and it seems he could now be set to head to the country at the turn of the year.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be great for both Ozil and Arsenal.

The Gunners desperately need to get rid of the playmaker, because he is earning far too much and simply isn’t playing.

With him out of the side, and often watching from the stands instead of stepping out onto the pitch, one has to think that moving him on can finally bring an end to the discourse surrounding him; should he be in the team or not? It feels like an age-old question.

Letting him move to Fenerbahce is the right thing to do; Ozil will surely be a star again in Turkey and there is also an air of romance to the move, given his upbringing.

Let’s hope this one happens.

