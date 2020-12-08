Tyson Fury has had a pretty good 2020, all things considered.

He kicked it off with a barnstorming win over long-time rival Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas before becoming a viral sensation with his live home workouts during lockdown.

He was also named on BBC's shortlist of nominees for the Sports Personality of the Year award, although the man himself wasn't entirely pleased with that accolade.\

After months of speculations, there are reports that he has also settled on an incredibly exciting two-fight deal with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua, in what promises to be one of the biggest double events of all time.

After hauling himself back from the brink, Fury has become a household name once again, but there are still moments when he allows himself a little indulgence, as he revealed in a recent conversation with LadBible.

Despite his commitment to improving his body and physique, Fury allows himself a cheat day every now and then, and outlined what one of those might look like for him.

He started by reminiscing on that crazy £557 takeaway he ordered during the first lockdown.

"It was the heavyweight champion of takeaways!" Fury said when asked how he got through it.

"I just kept eating until I couldn't eat any more. Pizza after pizza after pizza; it was a binge.

However, it seems that monumental pizza binge was a bit of one-off, as Fury went on to reveal what a more typical cheat day might entail.

"I had a treat day yesterday, actually: a full box of Thorntons chocolates, I had a Sunday dinner, two bowls of trifle, a McDonald's triple cheeseburger, two Diet Cokes and a bar of chocolate."

Glad you're getting the diet Cokes in there, Tyson. That'll make all the difference.

After everything he has been through and everything he has achieved, you can hardly begrudge the man a McDonald's burger and a spot of trifle.

You do you, Tyson. You do you.

