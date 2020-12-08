Man Utd set asking price for experienced international ahead of January

Manchester United are looking towards the January transfer window.

The club have endured a difficult start to the season, losing three times and drawing once, but the bunched-up nature of the Premier League table means that they are currently sixth in the table.

Still, they sit six points behind both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, in first and second respectively, and it seems that they are willing to trim their squad in the next transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men do have a rather bloated squad, and it appears that the Norwegian is ready to wield the axe.

Indeed, Football Insider reports that the first player likely to leave is goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

They claim that the Argentine has fallen out with his manager and United are now hoping to cash in when the window reopens.

Romero has not played for the club at all this season, with Dean Henderson now the proper deputy to David de Gea following his return from his loan spell at Sheffield United.

He was denied a summer loan move to Everton but United are now willing to take £2m for the 33-year-old, per the report.

Such is their desire to move him on, they would also loan him out should an acceptable offer be tabled.

Romero has made a total of 61 appearances for United, keeping 39 clean sheets, and has won 96 caps for Argentina.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

It really isn’t fair to keep Romero at the club.

He isn’t playing, and he doesn’t really have any chance of getting back into the starting XI, purely because both Henderson and De Gea are in his way.

Blocking a move to Everton, especially a short-term one, felt particularly vicious from United and it is little surprise that Romero has fallen out with Solskjaer if, indeed, he has.

Looking to move him on, and accept pretty much any fee for him, should be a priority for United in the next transfer window.

It's simply the right thing to do.

News Now - Sport News