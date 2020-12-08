A review of Cyberpunk 2077 has prompted a warning that the game comes with several possible seizure-inducing features, which caused the reviewer to suffer a "major seizure."

The post, which comes from GameInformer's Lianna Rupert, included several warnings about what may trigger seizures and how to keep safe when playing games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Dead Space.

"A common trigger for epileptics in media are rapid blinking lights, specifically of the red and white variety," writes Rupert.

"As someone that does have seizures myself due to an injury from my time when I was active duty, the past few years have been a massive learning experience for me when navigating some of my favourite and most anticipated games.

"During my time with Cyberpunk 2077, I suffered one major seizure and felt several moments where I was close to another one.

"I kept going because I made that decision to, and I feel like that decision helped me sort of slap together a small little guide for players wanting to take part in this game for fear of missing out.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is about hedonistic excess. Much like the tabletop game that inspired the open-world RPG, everything is brighter, louder, and more in your face.

"Pair that with the reliance on technological interfacing, and some triggers were expected. With Cyberpunk 2077, however, there are a lot that you need to be aware of.

"For those excited to experience CD Projekt RED's latest adventure, there is still a way to do so - though there is a risk - but you'll need to know a few things going in."

Rupert continues to note that the game features a significant amount of red glitching, and suggests dimming blue light via eye-saving mode to help with this.

Similarly, moments that have a significant change of scene, such as entering a club or the later-stage encounter with Johnny Silverhand, who is voiced by Keanu Reeves, could cause seizures for some epileptic sufferers.

Rupert advises: "Look away from the screen when this happens, turn down the brightness of your screen, play around with the colourblind modes; there are a few workarounds here to use if you insist on playing."

What caused her major seizure, wrote Rupert, was the Braindance sequence of the games, in which V - the first-person you play as - dons a headset to interface with memories.

However, it comes with a "rapid onslaught of white and red blinking LEDs, much like the actual device neurologists use in real life to trigger a seizure when they need to trigger one for diagnosis purposes."

Rupert suggests looking away during these sequences if they're difficult to manage or you are at risk of a seizure. Additionally, she said it helps to pause the story or having gameplay buddy.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person shooter set in the openworld of Night City, with gamers playing as V, who is a mercenary outlaw hunting a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality.

The video game comes from CD Projekt, the same studio that created the Witcher series of video games. It's set for release on December 10.

