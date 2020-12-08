Newcastle given major transfer update in chase for 22-cap man

Newcastle United had Jetro Willems on loan last season.

The left-back made 20 appearances for the Magpies in total, scoring twice and also registering three assists.

However, his spell ended in heartbreak, as he sustained a serious knee injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Indeed, he has only just returned to full fitness, meaning he has missed almost a full year of football.

Nevertheless, Chronicle Live reports that the Bundesliga club have offered him a new contract, though he has rejected it, opening the door to a swoop from Newcastle.

The report states that Willems would welcome a return to St James’ Park, with his agent, Sigi Lens, claiming that he loved his spell in the north east.

He said, as quoted by the newspaper: "Jetro felt very comfortable at Newcastle and he said he felt like it was home, so of course he would be happy to go back if the chance came up.

“It is a great club and he had a great time in England. Newcastle were very good after the injury so it is something he would be happy with if the opportunity came up. He is fully fit and ready to play now.”

The Northern Echo has previously claimed that Newcastle will make a move if Willems can prove his fitness, meaning that both parties may be keen on a reunion in the January window.

Indeed, the Chronicle states that Newcastle will be active in January, with recruitment meetings to take place in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Willems is a fine player.

The left-back, who has won 22 caps for the Netherlands, proved his worth during his time in the north east and would offer excellent back-up to Jamal Lewis, who arrived in the summer transfer window.

It is clear that he holds a lot of affection for Newcastle and it feels as though the only question is how exactly the club would do the deal.

His contract expires in the summer, meaning they could well sign him for a reduced fee in January, or they could hold off and attempt to bring him in on a free transfer next summer.

He will be able to negotiate such a move in January, so there is plenty of food for thought for the powerbrokers at the Magpies.

