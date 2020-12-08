Evander Holyfield has stirred up boxing fans by stating his belief that a trilogy fight with former foe Mike Tyson is likely to go ahead.

Holyfield has seen victory over Tyson twice before in the ring. The first came in November 1996 and saw Holyfield clinch the WBA belt in what was a significant upset by the then-34-year-old.

Their second fight, eight months later, ended unceremoniously when Tyson infamously bit off part of Holyfield's ear and was disqualified.

Speaking to TMZ, as per The Sun, the Real Deal said: "We’ve definitely had conversations with them. It looks like it’s going to happen.

“Let’s do it, baby. Simple as that. Let’s do it.”

When asked about the biting incident, Tyson was hesitant to admit he wouldn't do it again, having previously stated the bite was a reaction to Holyfield's headbutting.

"I say, 'No, never ever again' but I might do it again, " Tyson told Fox News. "Well if he does what he was doing to get bitten, I would bite him again, yeah."

The 58-year-old from Alabama, the same state as Deontay Wilder, retired in 2004 after three consecutive losses, but returned to the ring for nine fights over seven years, eventually hanging up his gloves in 2011, only after supposedly failing to organise a heavyweight title fight against either of the Klitschko brothers Wladimir and Vitali.

Holyfield retired with an impressive 50-6 record, five of those losses coming in his last 11 fights. He was also the undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world, alongside his heavyweight champion status.

Should the fight against Tyson fail to materialise, Holyfield may find himself in the ring against retired British boxer Glenn McCrory.

“I spoke to Holyfield on the phone the other night and he said he’ll fight me,” McCrory told talkSPORT.com.

“He’s been scared of me for 30 years, but now he’s finally going to fight me. He’s getting brave.

"I was champion after Evander moved up to heavyweight, I took his vacant crown and I said to him the other night, ‘Why did you move up? Were you scared of me?’

“It’s 30 years in the making. I was the heir to his cruiserweight throne and he was the fight I always wanted, he was the best and he moved away."

Regardless of whether Holyfield squares off against McCrory or Tyson, the Warrior's return to the ring won't be a fight to miss - and who knows what it might set up in the future.

