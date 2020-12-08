Anthony Joshua’s return to boxing is only days away.

The British heavyweight has been absent from the ring for over a year now after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. in their Saudi Arabia rematch last year.

The upcoming fight with Kubrat Pulev has been years in the making and, following injury postponements and lockdowns, is finally set to take place at Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

Joshua goes into the bout as hot favourite, but Pulev, the mandatory IBF challenger, is certainly capable of causing an upset in London.

However, with all reports suggesting that AJ is in the best shape of his life, it is difficult to see anything but a Joshua victory.

Now, as the opening bell rapidly approaches, rare footage has emerged of Joshua’s first ever fight.

It makes for fascinating viewing as the young AJ ends proceedings within seconds of the start.

You can see the footage in the video below:

No messing about, there.

AJ is known for his power and, based on that footage, there is good reason for that reputation.

However, with fight night on the horizon, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has admitted that the Brit is nervous ahead of his date with Pulev.

“Everyone is nervous in the camp, AJ included. He feels the pressure, which is great news by the way for him," Hearn said.

“You kind of know what you’re going to get. You’re going to get madness.

“There are nerves for me, for AJ, and for the camp, and I think that’s good. We got a real fight.”

That being said, Hearn still has faith that Joshua will KO the dangerous Bulgarian.

“I think it’s going to be back and forward for the first five or six rounds, and then I think AJ is going to mark him up and bash him up. I think he’s going to knock him out. It’s going to be a great performance from AJ.”

With fans finally allowed back into the arena it promises to be quite a night. We can’t wait.

