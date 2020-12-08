For the sake of not just Real Madrid's midfield, but everyone's sanity, it's hoped the club could finally bag Paul Pogba next summer.

In the words of Mino Raiola: "It's over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United".

From the Red Devils' point of view, they really didn't need the super-agent telling Tuttosport that his client wants to leave.

Yet for every shoulder being shrugged in the north-west of England, ears will be pricking up in Madrid.

According to Spanish publication AS, Zinedine Zidane still sees the World Cup winner as his preferred option next summer, even ahead of the much younger Eduardo Camavinga.

The 18-year-old is also on Los Blancos' radar but Rennes will no doubt be putting up much more of a struggle than an exasperated United.

Either way, it's set to be a busy 2021 for the Spanish champions. Barcelona's own plight shouldn't mask what has been a sub-par season for Zizou and co. both in domestic and European football. Their defence was in total chaos against Shakhtar Donetsk, while their attack has also lacked harmony.

Those two shortcomings combined have led to reports linking the club with both Dayot Upamecano and Erling Haaland. Two of the Bundesliga's biggest prospects could be on their way to the Bernabeu.

The thought of Haaland AND Kylian Mbappe is just a little too much for our faint hearts here at GIVEMESPORT so we've left the latter out - and at any rate, it seems hugely unlikely that a double signing would work financially even for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid's possible line-up

It would be extraordinary if Florentino Perez really did manage to grant all of Zidane's wishes in once summer. But let's just say he did - how could Real line up?

There would be some major changes. Sergio Ramos is out of contract at the end of the season, so there will be a large, aggressive void in the defence which needs plugging.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Luka Modric's future.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema could find himself competing with Haaland if the Norwegian is snapped up from Borussia Dortmund. It was thought that the 2020 Golden Boy winner had a release clause, but there is now doubt about whether that's true, per the Mirror.

If Real do enjoy a successful summer, Pogba would not necessarily be the star attraction, more just the tip of the iceberg. You have to wonder how that would go down with Raiola...

