Leeds eyeing move for £36.3m-rated midfielder as Bielsa looks for reinforcements

Leeds United have gone toe-to-toe with plenty of Premier League giants this season thus far.

They opened their campaign with a pulsating 4-3 loss to Liverpool, while they have also drawn with both Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, at the same time, they have also tasted some painful defeats and were thumped 4-1 by Leicester City in November and lost 3-1 to Chelsea at the weekend.

The results leave them 14th in the Premier League table, eight points clear of 18th-placed Burnley, meaning they already have a significant cushion to the bottom three.

Still, it seems they are looking towards the January transfer window already as they aim to beef up Marcelo Bielsa’s squad and give him the tools required to compete in the top-flight.

Sport Witness carries a report from El Intransigente in Argentina, claiming that the club are trying to sign Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez.

Nandez is a versatile central midfielder who is an experienced Uruguay international, having won 35 caps for his country.

He played for Boca Juniors until 2019, prior to his move to Italy, and the Argentine club retain a 10% sell-on fee.

Leeds could spend up to €40m (£36.3m) on the midfielder, who has made a total of 46 appearances for Cagliari, and it would see Boca net a significant windfall if he were to move.

Leeds, of course, missed out on Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul in the summer, so it is little surprise they are already eyeing up alternative midfield targets.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an interesting one.

Nandez is an intriguing prospect, especially when one considers that he is still only 24.

Per WhoScored, he averages two tackles per game in Serie A, 0.9 fouls, and 0.9 clearances, along with 0.9 shots, 1.1 key passes, and 1.1 dribbles.

This is a complete midfield player who can do the dirty defensive work along with the more eye-catching attacking movements.

This would be an exceptional signing for the Whites if they can get it over the line; Boca would surely love it too.

