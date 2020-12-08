Mara Gomez has become the first transgender woman to play professional football.

The 23-year-old signed for Primera A side Villa San Carlos in January.

She has spent the past 11 months trying to convince the Argentine Football Association that she does not have an unfair advantage over her opponents.

She was recently granted approval and finally made her long-awaited debut against Lanus on Monday.

Gomez featured as her side were defeated 7-1.

Her highlights from the game have been uploaded and you can watch them below:

Gomez spoke to ESPN after the game.

"When I started out, football was a therapy for me and I couldn't think it was possible to dream or consider playing in the top division," she said.

"A few years back this was unthinkable to talk about or debate but now we are opening new roads. This is a huge achievement.

"I'm totally grateful to my club, to my teammates and coaching staff for opening the doors for me and for showing me respect from the beginning.

"I'm proud to represent a community but also a part of society and to know that I have become a reference for a lot of people."

She also wrote an emotional Instagram post following her history-making day.

"It wasn't magic, it wasn't given away, it wasn't easy," she wrote.

"There was a life of struggle, suffering, sadness; there was a life on the brink of death, a broken heart.

"There were many obstacles to reverting that past.

"Grateful to the club in which I defend the colors today, grateful to my representative @lorenaberduladt who contained me at every moment, grateful to my family for everything, grateful to all the people who support this change, this dream, this desire, this conquest.

"WE DID IT and I have no words other than gratitude.

"This is just beginning, today I breathe, today my soul returns to my body.

"Thanks a lot @lanusfem @clublanusoficial by the surprise of this beautiful I presented (they shocked me).

"This is the sport that we all want, THAT IT BE FOR EVERYONE."

