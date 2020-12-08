European giants lining up major swoop for Everton-owned man

Moise Kean moved to PSG on loan in the summer transfer window.

The striker remains under contract with Everton, whom he joined in the summer transfer window back in 2019.

The Toffees paid £25.1m to sign the player from Juventus, but he struggled in Merseyside, scoring just four goals in 37 games.

It was unsurprising, then, that the Toffees allowed him to move, as he made his way to the French capital.

He has been exceptional in Paris, too, making 12 appearances in all competitions and scoring a total of seven goals.

And now it seems there is new interest in snapping him up from his old club Juve.

Sport Witness carries a report form Calciomercato claiming that Juventus regret not signing the player in the summer, and will look to re-sign him permanently in the summer.

PSG are also likely to look for a permanent deal if his form continues, but the report states Juve’s interest will hinge on the asking price set by the Toffees.

Kean is currently valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt but that number could increase if he keeps scoring goals in Ligue 1.

He signed a five-year contract upon his arrival, meaning his Toffees deal runs until 2024.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Everton are likely to be licking their lips here.

The prospect of having two genuine European heavyweights fighting over a player that is clearly surplus to requirements could end up with a huge influx of cash for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

It is, of course, fair to say that Kean’s move to Everton hasn’t worked out and it is a shame that he could be on his way this quickly.

But with both PSG and Juve keen to sign him, one has to think that both the player himself and the club will want the move to go through.

An interesting summer awaits.

