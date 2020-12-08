Tottenham were by far the better side as they defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the north London derby last weekend.

Son Heung-min netted a brilliant opener to break the deadlock for his side.

The South Korean cut inside from the left and struck a sumptuous effort from 25 yards that curled into the top corner.

Spurs doubled their lead in stoppage-time as thanks to a devastating counter-attack.

Son sent Harry Kane through on goal and the Englishman smashed the ball off the underside of the bar and into the net.

Spurs were comfortable in the second half as they cruised to an easy victory over their fierce rivals.

Jose Mourinho deserves a lot of praise for Spurs' success this season.

He is one of the most passionate managers in world football and that has been emphasised in a video posted on Tottenham's YouTube channel.

Spurs had a camera following Mourinho's every move during their victory.

His highlights from the game have been put into a three-minute video and it's a fascinating watch.

Mourinho can be seen passionately celebrating Son's goal, leaping off his seat to bark instructions to his players and going crazy after Alexandre Lacazette was fouled.

The footage also captured his celebration when the full-time whistle went as he turned around and pumped his fists in the direction of those sitting behind him.

He really does kick every ball.

Mourinho is creating something very special at Spurs this season.

He's guided his side to the top of the Premier League table after 11 games and he's made Son and Kane among the very best players in world football.

He could well be the man to end Spurs' 60-year wait for an English league title.

