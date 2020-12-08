Manchester United have experienced an up and down 2020/21 season.

It seems as though the Red Devils are on top of the world one minute, only to come crashing down to reality the next with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job seemingly under review every ten seconds.

There have been the high watermarks of last-minute wins against Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton as well as an impressive 3-1 victory on the road at then-high-flying Everton.

Up and down season for United

But there has also been the humiliation of losing against Arsenal at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years and the post-Sir Alex Ferguson nadir of being thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur.

However, amidst all the undulations of their campaign, the Champions League has housed many of the club's happiest memories, including an impressive 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain.

Nevertheless, they entered game-week six of the group stages with their fate hanging in the balance, needing to avoid defeat on the road against RB Leipzig to dodge the Europa League.

Mino Raiola's shock comments

And although their 5-0 rout in the reverse fixture certainly bodes well, the team was dealt an unexpected blow to their preparations surrounding the future of Paul Pogba.

Everything seemed to be well with the club-record signing after his dazzling display in the West Ham United win, only for his infamous agent, Mino Raiola, to shockingly speak out earlier this week.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Raiola dropped the bombshell that Pogba, who earns £290,000-per-week, could leave by saying: "I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United."

Merson tells Pogba to play snooker

In truth, the reaction has been one of 'good riddance' in many quarters of the footballing world with pundits and fans alike bemoaning the controversy that Pogba has brought to United in their droves.

However, of all the fiery reactions to be brought about by Raiola's provocative quote, few have been phrased quite as sharply as those from Arsenal legend and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

"Raiola says the style of football doesn't suit him. He's playing in a football team. He's not a snooker player. He plays with 10 other players. You join a team," Merson remarked.

"It's not like Man Utd are the most defensive team you've ever seen. Look at Tottenham! I don't hear Harry Kane and Son moaning. Go and play snooker if you want it to be all about you.

"He knew the statement was going out. It's his agent. He might play dumb, he might turn around say he didn't know, but of course he knows. He'll also know there's a club interested in him. Raiola would have spoken to a club that is interested in Paul Pogba.

"They're not going to mug themselves off by saying: 'Paul wants to leave' and then nobody comes in for him. Everything is already sorted on Pogba's side of it!

"An agent doesn't come out and say a player wants to leave without interest there. Pogba knows full well what his agent is doing: Raiola has a club for him. You keep on hearing about Ronaldo coming back to Man Utd - that could he a shout - Pogba for Ronaldo?"

While this isn't the first time that Raiola has stirred the pot in regards to his premier talent, you can't help feeling that this latest declaration might be the final nail in the coffin for Pogba's United career.

