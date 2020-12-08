Man Utd could have superb solution to their Paul Pogba problem

Paul Pogba is in the headlines again.

The Manchester United midfielder has regularly been linked with a move away from the Old Trafford club, with his agent Mino Raiola often fanning the flames.

This has been the story again this week, as Raiola claimed that Pogba’s time at United had come to an end, and that he needed to move in either the January transfer window or the summer.

It remains to be seen where he could end up but The Athletic reports that he would like to move back to Juventus.

Of course, he moved to the Serie A club from United back in 2012 as he failed to make an impact under then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

He went on to make 178 appearances for Juve, winning Serie A four times, and the report claims that the Italian club are interested in a reunion.

However, this would be a difficult deal for the club to pull off, given that they currently have to shoulder the burden of Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary; he earns €31m-per-year. That’s £28.1m, or just over £540,000-per-week.

It opens the door to a potential swap deal, with The Athletic claiming that an exchange between Pogba and Paulo Dybala could become a genuine possibility.

Dybala has made just four starts this season in Serie A and has yet to score.

Whether the Argentina international ends up in Manchester or not, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to believe that selling Pogba and replacing him with a player who wants to be at the club is the best course of action.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, well, well.

This would be a huge deal for United and one has to think it would give Dybala the opportunity to play up front.

He has played as a second striker routinely but one cannot imagine him coming in and taking Bruno Fernandes’ spot in that United team.

Thus, it could give him a real chance to make an impact through the middle; he has scored 59 goals in 158 appearances for Juventus, and would surely make his mark in the Premier League.

If this is how United get Pogba out of the club, they should be congratulated; Dybala, after all, is valued at €80m (£72.5m) by Transfermarkt.

