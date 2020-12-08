Pundit drools over sensational Rangers star

Rangers have been exceptional this season.

Steven Gerrard’s side are currently top of the Scottish Premiership and sit 13 points clear of second-placed Celtic.

Neil Lennon’s side do have two games in hand but winning both will only take them within seven points of the leaders.

At the weekend, Rangers beat Ross County 4-0, as Kemar Roofe, James Tavernier, an own goal, and Jermain Defoe all hit the back of the net.

Tavernier has been in remarkable form this season, scoring 16 goals and registering 11 assists in 25 outings in all competitions.

He has now scored in all of the club’s last four Premiership games, including a brace in the 8-0 win over Hamilton Academical.

It’s worth making it clear here that Tavernier is a right-back.

He has been absolutely phenomenal throughout the campaign as Rangers look to finally break Celtic’s stranglehold on the title.

And former Aberdeen striker Noel Whelan believes that Tavernier has everything required in a modern full-back, though he believes Rangers face a fight to keep hold of him.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Tavernier has been captain of Rangers for some time now. A fantastic right-back who gets up and down the line and has an eye for goal.

“He has had interest in him, there was talk of a £7m bid before. There will be teams looking at him in January because he is the modern day wing-back who ticks every single box.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Tavernier is in the form of his life.

This is a right-back. We’ll say it again. He’s a right-back! A defender! And he’s scored 16 goals this season!

Gerrard deserves real credit for unlocking the attacking potential in the 29-year-old.

Rangers could well be helped by Tavernier’s age, as he is unlikely to move to a top six Premier League club, for example.

But given his form, one has to say that it will be difficult for any club looking for a right-back to ignore him.

His contract expires in 2022; Rangers ought to be pulling out all the stops to get him to sign a new one, or risk losing perhaps the best right-back they have had in the modern era.

News Now - Sport News